Concert Bands Festival dedicaded to Fidel Castro closing in Holguin

The traditional Sunday open-air concerts in Holguin spreads over squares of Holguin during the 4rth Provincial Festival organized in the nicknamed Cuban City of the Parks.

The bands’ meeting, which is dedicated to its late conductor Manuel de Jesus (Coco) Leyva Barrera (1944-2005), is closing tonight with a gala at the Eddy Suñol theater, dedicated to the Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro, who passed away three years ago.

The year’s meeting has also acknowledged the legacy of Jose Francisco Obregon Perez, who has played for different bands for 45 years, and was a founder of the Training School of Concert bands.

Jose Francisco has also played for the Army’s bands in Havana and Holguin. He he has also taught at the Raul Gomez Garcia vocational school of arts and at the Jose Maria Ochoa school of music.

Tonight, the closing gala of the 4rth Provincial Bands Festival will be specially dedicated to the third anniversary of the parting of the Historic Leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.

The Provincial Concert Band will share the stage with guests like Caribe Sax, Orfeon Holguin choir, Soloists and the Ballet of the Rodrigo Pratts lyric theater, as well as actors and actresses from the Holguin Muppet Theater, and soloists Nadiel Mejías y Gladys María, pianist Joseph Aldana, the Ronda de los Sueños company, as well as arts instructors of the Jose Marti brigade.