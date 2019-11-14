Sample of the Int’l Film Festival of Gibara to Barcelona, Spain

A program of the International Film Festival of Gibara will be taken to the Spanish city of Barcelona, exhibit to run from the 19th to the 22 of Nevember, said the organizers in Instagram.

The Casa America de Cataluña (America House of Catalonia) will host the inauguration of the event. The opening is in charge of the presidente of the Organizing Comittee of the Gibara Film Festival, Jorge Perugorria, and Sergio Benvenuto Solaas, supervisor of the president and organizer of the seventh art fiesta in Gibara.

The Filmoteca de Cataluña and La gran sala Cinemes Gironafilm will host the productions “La pared de las palabras” (The wall of words) by moviemaker Fernando Perez, and stared by Perugorria; “Dos Fridas” (Two Fridas) by Ishtar Yasin Gutierrez, which is a coproduction between Costa Rica and Mexico; and a special session that comprises “Fresa y Chocolate” (Starwberry and Chocolate) by Tomas Gutierrez Alea and Juan Carlos Tabio, among other films.

The Ministy of Culture, the Cuban Film Institute, and the Governments of the province of Holguin and of thne municipality of Gibara called last October the 16th the International Film Festival of Gibara, slated for upcoming 2020, starting July 11th, according to the event’s web site.