Intense days with Ibero-American traditions in Holguín

The Ibero-American Culture Festival was officially inaugurated this Thursday in the city of Holguín with an excellent show starring the renowned pianist and composer Frank Fernández, Codanza and tenor Yuri Hernández.



The first day of the Fiesta brought to Holguín the personal exhibition of the North American photographer Bob Michaels, with photographs of the city of Gibara, in the Provincial Center of Plastic Arts.

Iberocuento, another event that attracts a large number of people of all ages, presented the oral narrative shows "Gotas del Mar" and "Opalín y el Diablo", both from the Guiñol Theater of Guantánamo.



Meanwhile, the Iberian Cultural Center, located in the Provincial Museum La Periquera, opened its doors with the presentation of voices of the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theatre and the Andante de Camagüey Company.



For its part, Casa de Iberoamérica invited Mexican singer Ivette Ríos, accompanied on piano by maestro Andrés Arreaza and percussionist César Fidel Gutiérrez, known by Cheche.

The most attractive thing about Friday was the inauguration of the Ibero-American Congress of Thought, which was attended by DrC. Eduardo Torres Cuevas, honorary president of this event, which is the central event of the Festival of Ibero-American Culture.

#Holguin2019 Theme of Che and troubadour song from the documentary ‘’Cuando pienso en el Che" (When I think of Che). By the author Frank Fernández from the lyrics of the poem ''Canción antigua a Che Guevara'' ('Ancient song to Che Guevara') by Mirtha Aguirre. Performed by the author and the Orquesta de Cámara de Holguín, and guests of the Orfeón Holguín at the Teatro Eddy Suñol.

Video: Kevin Manuel Noya.



#Holguin2019 Love theme of the soap opera ''Tierra Brava'' by Frank Fernandez played by the author and Javier Cardosa on violin.

Video: Kevin Manuel Noya.



#Holguin2019 Theme of presentation of the soap opera ''Tierra Brava'' by Frank Fernandez performed by the author and the Holguin Chamber Orchestra at the Teatro Eddy Suñol.

Video: Kevin Manuel Noya.

