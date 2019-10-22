Call to the XVI Gibara International Film Festival

The Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Arts and Industry (Icaic), the governments of the province of Holguín and the municipality of Gibara are calling for participation in the XVI Gibara International Film Festival (FIC Gibara 2020) to be held from July 5-11, 2020 in the also known as Villa Blanca de los Cangrejos (White Village of the Crabs), according to the contest's website.

The Festival, presided over by actor and director Jorge Perugorría, opens its call for all film and audiovisual production, which will be shown in its different competitive and parallel sections.

Audiovisual works in their original language, with Spanish subtitles, may compete in 2018 onwards in the following categories: fiction feature film, fiction short film, documentary feature film, documentary short film, animation and video art, - unpublished script, cinema in construction (fiction feature film and documentary).

The jury of each category will be composed of recognized national and international figures of film, audiovisual and culture in general. A Lucía Prize will be awarded in each competitive category, and as many recognitions as they deem appropriate. In each case, the decision will be final.

In the film under construction section, the Humberto Solás Prize will be awarded to the work that most honors the Manifesto of Poor Cinema defended by the filmmaker. A cash prize will also be awarded to the best fiction or documentary feature film and to the best unpublished script.

Works must be submitted in bluray or digital format (H.264). In the case of fiction feature films selected for official competition, an unencrypted DCP copy may be sent. All films must be sent to the following address: Gibara International Film Festival Office: Calle 23, no.1155, e/10 y 12, piso 6, Edificio ICAIC, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolución, La Habana, Cuba. CP 10400.

You can register online at the following link: https://ficgibara.com/inscripciones

The deadline for admission is 31 March 2020.