Tribute to Cuban Culture from Holguín

On the night of October 20, the Holguineros gathered at the Teatro Comandante Eddy Suñol celebrated Cuban Culture Day with a gala where local artistic talent shone.

With the presence of the main authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the government in the province, the Holguineros remembered how was created in 1867 the Bayamo Hymn written by Pedro Figueredo (Perucho), originally called "La Bayamesa"; national symbol of the Republic of Cuba.

A luxury artistic team, with the Rodrigo Prats Lyric Theatre, Condanza, Norberto Leyva, Gladis María, Wister Cobas, Lucrecia Marín, Yamila Rodríguez, and others, highlighted the most genuine part of our cultural identity.

holguin homenaje dia de la cultura3On this day, the tribute to the distinguished figure of the Cuban ballet Alicia Alonso, recently deceased, could not be absent; to her, who put the name of Cuba on high in the universal culture, the day was dedicated to her.

From the Raúl Camaid Hall of the Holguin cultural colossus, it transpired that culture is more than art and literature, it is the support of the nation.
Yudit Almeida Pérez
