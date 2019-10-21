Monday, 21 October 2019

Alicia Alonso is dismissed in Cuba with shouts of bravery and applause

With shouts of bravery and applause, the people of Cuba said goodbye this Saturday afternoon to the country's most universal artist, Alicia Alonso. The remains of the Cuban assolute prima ballerina were placed in a vault in the Colón cemetery, in this capital, while a sea of people applauded her and shouted bravo or viva Giselle, one of the many characters of the classical ballet that she embodied with legendary excellence.

You are part of the invisible soul of Cuba that Martí spoke of," said Havana historian Eusebio Leal, who was her friend and praised the artist's human qualities such as her great generosity.
The relevant researcher recalled an idea of the Apostle of Cuba, José Martí, applied to all extraordinary people: 'Death is not true when the work of life has been well accomplished'.
"You get rid of it through your work. You get rid of it by the greatness of the iron will, so many times demonstrated. You get rid of it because you had a gift among the rare and extraordinary qualities that few people are given in the human race," he reflected in front of Alonso's tomb.
In his opinion, this gift consists of 'a perception of reality and things beyond even the temporal view, of the ability to see or imagine the colors that you once contemplated or the forms that only your hands knew how to discover'.
Leal highlighted Alonso's work, which, as he testified, is aimed at highlighting the values of the Cuban people.
It was precisely that people who paraded this Saturday through the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, as a sign of respect for the artist who was not content to shine on the great stages of the world, but rather took care to spread the dance to all corners of her country, even the most humble.
Thyey also waited for her in the streets, along the way from the theater to the cemetery, to give her a standing ovation once again, as she deserves.
(With information from Prensa Latina)

 

Latest news

