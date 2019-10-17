Thursday, 17 October 2019

Mentes callejeras presents first album with Bis Music

The holguinero musical group Mentes Callejeras, defender of the Cuban popular rhythms, presented this Wednesday to the press its last album Lista Negra, produced by the Casa Discográfica Bis Music, belonging to the Promotora Artística y Literaria (Artex).

mentes callejeras f archivoMarcelo de los Ángeles Santos, director of the group, said that the official launch of the phonogram will take place on the night of October 20 as a tribute to the Day of Cuban Culture, in the Benny Moré de Artex Hall, located in the historic center of this eastern city.

The most recent production of Street Minds includes nationally recognized artists such as Pedrito Calvo, Juan Guillermo Almeida (JG) and Alerta Roja, he said.

Lista Negra, explained the director, is composed of 10 tracks, and is the first CD conceived by the holguinero set with a national label, in addition, was nominated for the Cubadisco Awards 2019 for the quality of the works.

With a variety of genres that capture authentic sonorities of popular music in Cuba and others from Latin countries, such as merengue, salsa and cumbia, the new album represents an achievement for these young people, he said.

At the meeting, held in the courtyard of the Casa de Iberoamérica, in the so-called Cuban city of parks, Yamilé Ricardo, Artex's marketing manager in that territory, recognized the work developed by the musicians during the 18 years of founding the ensemble.

Bis Music is a Casa Discográfica and Editora Musical de Artex S.A., founded in 1993 and its products are highly demanded in the United States, Spain and Mexico, among other nations where Cuban music is highly valued.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)

 

The most read

