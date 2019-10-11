Holguín open from today to Iberoarte-2019

From today until the 27th of this month, the city of Holguín will host the XVIII edition of the Iberoarte International Crafts Fair, sponsored by the Cuban Fund for Cultural Heritage (FCBC).



Yamilé Escalona, a communications specialist with this institution's Holguin subsidiary, told ACN that Cuba's second most important craft fair will have a wide foreign participation, represented by 63 exhibitors from countries such as India, Ecuador, Mexico, Costa Rica and Spain, among others.

On the national side, there are some 44 artists from nine provinces with attractive proposals in the different varieties of manual art, Escalona said.

The Expo-Holguín fairgrounds, the Complejo Cultural Plaza de la Marqueta and the Bayado store will be the main venues for the exhibition and sale of articles recognized for their high quality, she added.

The agenda will also include children's creation workshops, business rounds, fashion shows and the presentation of the book Holguín, ínsula embrujada (Holguín, a haunted island), which is the latest publication of the Holguin publisher Cuadernos Papiro.

Since 2001, the so-called Cuban City of Parks is the permanent venue of the meeting, whose motivations in this issue will be the textile confections, Trinidad as Artisan City of the World, the province of Sancti Spíritus and the 300th Anniversary of the foundation of the town of Holguín, to be held in April 2020.

With information from ACN