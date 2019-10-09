Wednesday, 09 October 2019

Iberoarte. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso (archive)

Iberoarte 2019 will arrive in Holguín with attractive proposals

One of the cultural events that attracts more people to the city of Holguín is the Festival of Ibero-American Culture and with it the International Crafts Fair Iberoarte.

Once again, the Fair anticipates the mega cultural event, due to its commercial and exhibition character, and starts next Friday 11, with headquarters in ExpoHolguín and in the Plaza de la Marqueta.

In this edition, Iberoarte will be celebrating the 300th anniversary of the foundation of the town of Holguín and to celebrate it has the presence of 63 foreign exhibitors and more than 50 national exhibitors.

This meeting is centered on the textile manifestation and will pay tribute to the Spiritual City of Trinidad, where there is a strong artisan movement. 

This event will reach the White Village of the Crabs in order to strengthen the ties between Trinidad and Gibara, where exchanges will take place with artists from both Cuban municipalities.

Iberoarte will have artisans from various provinces and countries such as Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, India and Spain.

In addition to the fair activities at the Bariay Cultural Center and the Benny Moré Salon, diverse art manifestations will be added to the celebration of the crafts of the Ibero-American countries.

 



