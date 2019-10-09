 Ibero-American Culture Festival in Holguín

More than 150 artists and intellectuals from 16 countries will exchange in Cuba at the 25th Festival of Ibero-American Culture, from October 24th to 30th, their organizers announced today.



As every year, the event will take place in the eastern Cuban province of Holguín and brings together the most diverse artistic manifestations: art, dance, film and music, among others.

Participants this year will arrive from Peru, Colombia, Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Ecuador, India, Italy, United States, Panama, Chile, Haiti, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The director of the Casa de Iberoamérica and president of the organizing committee of the Fiesta, Eduardo Ávila, said in a press conference that the XXV edition aims to highlight the importance of the Caribbean in Iberoamerica.

Cuba is an active member of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), an organization with the purpose of identifying and promoting consultation, cooperation and concerted action among all countries in that geographical region.

More than 200 artistic and cultural actions will take place during the event that will be inaugurated on October 24 with a cultural gala, in the Comandante Eddy Suñol Theater, starring the eminent pianist and composer Frank Fernández and the company Codanza.

Several activities in the program will pay tribute to Spanish poet Benito Pérez Galdós on the centennial of his death; to Cuban Major General Calixto García on the 180th anniversary of his birth; and to Commander Camilo Cienfuegos on the 60th anniversary of his physical disappearance.

The Ibero-American Culture Festival began to be celebrated in Cuba in 1992 based on the growing relations of this Caribbean country with the nations of Ibero-America.

The program of this event includes the 14th Ibero-American Congress of Thought, with the participation of speakers from the United States, El Salvador, Italy, Mexico and Costa Rica.

It also includes an Ibero-American Colloquium of Letters, personal and collective exhibitions of plastic arts, an Exhibition of the Ibero-American Audiovisual, community projects and sociocultural animation, and a Peasant Festival.

It also opens spaces for concerts, workshops and the Iberoarte International Crafts Fair, which will be attended by more than 60 artists from nine countries with works of different craft manifestations to exhibit and market.

(With information from Prensa Latina)