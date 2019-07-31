Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Real Audio

Members of the Beehive in Banes. Photo: Karen Rodríguez (Radio Banes)

The incipient buzzes of the Banense Beehive

fCompartir
Pin It

Working with children, their education, their discoveries, the infinite possibility of reactions that colors and flavors offer, is the greatest gift that an educator, parent or spectator possesses.

I had the opportunity to attend a performance of the nascent "Colmena Banense", a show that, with just a few previous encounters, is already extraordinary.


The Casa de Cultura Juan Marinello Vidaurreta comes to life and the stage, aged by the passing of time, is renewed under the footsteps of a group of small bumblebees that already flutter over the incorporeal flowers. Parents and children come twice a week in search of a noisy and complex dream, as necessary as it is magical.


The commitment assumed by the organizers of this project headed by Claribel Maga and followed by a group of professionals of the Banense culture, is accompanied by the effort of the parents and the dedication of the numerous children. Of various ages and sizes, they pass through the small board of a stage that rises stronger before the possibility of recovering its purpose.


Some of the children are older and therefore more conscious, others take on the task with the fun and ingenuity of the game; some still shy cry from the height of the stage for the approval of the mothers and among them there are enthusiastic, incredulous, nervous and demanding, as if the task were life.


The fact is that it is a party for the less involved spectator, the one who, like me, only enjoys the smiles, the funny mistakes, the successes and the unquestionable talent that is just beginning to form.


Enthusiasm reigns among the creators, the children and the adults, you can also feel the tension and nerves of an entire team where the protagonists have the gift of the unpredictable. But between the clumsy steps and the choirs still out of tune, butterflies, hunters, peasants, vanvans, rice pudding is eaten, the "I don't know" is stomped, but, above all, joy prevails, the satisfaction of glimpsing a near future where children from Banes will have a place of artistic formation and spiritual growth.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • The incipient buzzes of the Banense Beehive

    Working with children, their education, their discoveries, the infinite possibility of reactions that colors and flavors offer, is the greatest gift that an educator, parent or spectator possesses.

  • Humanity has already exhausted the Earth's resources for this year.

    Humanity is living on credit as of this Monday, as it has already consumed all the natural resources (water, land, clean air...) that the planet has to offer, according to a calculation made by the Global Footprint Network.

  • Acosta Danza will present a world premiere this weekend

    Acosta Danza, under the general direction of the first dancer Carlos Acosta, will premiere the choreography Llamada, by Goyo Montero, this weekend (August 2, 3 and 4) in the Sala Avellaneda of the Teatro Nacional de Cuba. Montero has declared that his new work deals with the search for sexual plenitude and the concept of gender, in the midst of a culture that rejects everything different, according to information from Lester Vila, press director of the company. "To what extent are we ourselves" is one of the questions behind the piece by the Spanish choreographer, who is also Director of the Ballet of the Nuremberg State Theater, Germany, and one of the most recognized figures of international contemporary dance.The XII Season of Acosta Danza will also present "Imponderable", by Montero, about the lyrical work of the Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez, and the beloved "Twelve", by Jorge Crecis, a choreography that links dance with sport and mathematics.Tickets are on sale this Tuesday, July 30, at the box office of the National Theater.With information from ACN

  • Banco Popular de Ahorro en Holguín guarantees cash for salary increase

    The Holguin branch of Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) prepares the conditions to guarantee in Holguín the more than 182 million pesos they will need during the second semester of 2019 in correspondence with the salary increase in the Cuban budgeted sector.

  • Holguín collected more than 706 million pesos in taxes

    The tax collection in the province of Holguín rises to more than 706 million pesos, a figure equivalent to two percent higher than planned, and represents in values the sum of 14.2 million pesos.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.