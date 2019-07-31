The incipient buzzes of the Banense Beehive

Working with children, their education, their discoveries, the infinite possibility of reactions that colors and flavors offer, is the greatest gift that an educator, parent or spectator possesses.

I had the opportunity to attend a performance of the nascent "Colmena Banense", a show that, with just a few previous encounters, is already extraordinary.



The Casa de Cultura Juan Marinello Vidaurreta comes to life and the stage, aged by the passing of time, is renewed under the footsteps of a group of small bumblebees that already flutter over the incorporeal flowers. Parents and children come twice a week in search of a noisy and complex dream, as necessary as it is magical.



The commitment assumed by the organizers of this project headed by Claribel Maga and followed by a group of professionals of the Banense culture, is accompanied by the effort of the parents and the dedication of the numerous children. Of various ages and sizes, they pass through the small board of a stage that rises stronger before the possibility of recovering its purpose.



Some of the children are older and therefore more conscious, others take on the task with the fun and ingenuity of the game; some still shy cry from the height of the stage for the approval of the mothers and among them there are enthusiastic, incredulous, nervous and demanding, as if the task were life.



The fact is that it is a party for the less involved spectator, the one who, like me, only enjoys the smiles, the funny mistakes, the successes and the unquestionable talent that is just beginning to form.



Enthusiasm reigns among the creators, the children and the adults, you can also feel the tension and nerves of an entire team where the protagonists have the gift of the unpredictable. But between the clumsy steps and the choirs still out of tune, butterflies, hunters, peasants, vanvans, rice pudding is eaten, the "I don't know" is stomped, but, above all, joy prevails, the satisfaction of glimpsing a near future where children from Banes will have a place of artistic formation and spiritual growth.