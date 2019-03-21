Thursday, 21 March 2019

Ediciones La Luz has a catalogue of children's and young people's literature for the Holguinera edition of the International Book Fair. Photo: Ernesto Herrera Pelegrino (Baibrama/Archivo)

The Book Fair in Holguín began

The Book and Reading Festival arrived today in Holguín and hundreds of people come to the different pavilions that are mostly located in the vicinity of Calixto García Park.

The children's literature tents were set up this time in front of the Casa de Cultura, where, in this edition, the Tesoro de Papel Children's Pavilion is located.
Ediciones La Luz, the seal of the Hermanos Saíz Association in Holguín, inaugurated two exhibitions of Cuban illustrators this Wednesday morning: "Dice el musgo que brota" and "Viento Sur", in addition to offering children five new titles from its collection of mirror books.

A relevant moment in this initial day of the Holguinera Fair, was the presentation of the book "La única Lupe del Tatami cubano" by Rolando Veitía, with the presence of Yurisleidis Lupetey, glory of the sport in the Island.

Meanwhile, the Social Sciences Pavilion opened its doors with a bibliographic exhibition dedicated to Calixto García and the presentation of the book "Cuba Libre. La utopía secuestrada" by Ernesto Limia.
At 7.00 p.m., in front of the Alex Urquiola Library, there was the Inauguration Gala of the Book Fair, which had in Holguín its special dedication to Lourdes González Herrero, writer and director of Ediciones Holguín, on the 20th anniversary of the publication of his book "Papeles de un naufragio" (Papers of a shipwreck). José Abreu Cardet, National History Prize, was also honoured.

The most read

