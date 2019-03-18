Selfie, work of the Teatro Del Caballero of Havana is presented in Holguín

The group Teatro del Caballero de La Habana presented in Holguín the play Selfie, as part of the National Festival of Young Theater, which was held during the last four days in the eastern city.



The staging, starring Carlos Alberto Méndez and Aydana Febles, deserved the recognition of the audience who appreciated the excellent interpretation of the text written by the young actor and theatrologist, Carlos Sarmiento.

Tinted by the melody of Noel Nicola's Son oscuro, this theatrical creation proposes a look at contemporary Cuba from a love story that takes place in the intimacy of a room around which other circumstances intertwine.

Those attending the Raúl Camayd hall at the Eddy Suñol Theater, in Holguín, appreciated an accurate scenography based on the themes dealt with, which were conjugated through music, lights, costumes, bringing artists and spectators closer together.

A distinctive aspect in the performance was the participation of Carlos Sarmiento as a kind of author-character that favors the dramaturgy of the performance, as Selfie exposes an autobiographical passage intermingled with features of his real personality.

Daniel and Fanny, the main characters, recall experiences that create a deep emotional atmosphere full of feelings, perceptions and ideas.

The program of the event included book presentations, theoretical workshops and shows such as Antonieta or Suicide, from the Estro de Montecallado ensemble, from Mayabeque, as well as CCPC La República Light por El Portazo de Villa Clara, among others.

The eleventh edition of the National Youth Theater Festival culminated this Sunday in the so-called Cuban city of parks, but the call is open for next year also based in the capital holguinera to continue betting on the future of art in Cuba.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)