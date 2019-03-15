Friday, 15 March 2019

Casa de Iberoamérica awards Radio Angulo and the newspaper ¡Ahora!

distincion casa iberoamerica ra f yudit almeidaAs part of the celebrations for Cuban Press Day, Casa de Iberoamérica in the eastern province of Holguín presented Radio Angulo and the newspaper ¡Ahora! with the distinction granted by this institution of culture in the territory to natural or juridical persons outstanding for the trajectory of their work in the rescue and conservation of cultural traditions in the region.


On this occasion its director Eduardo Avila Rumayor recognized the work of both media in the promotion of Holguin culture, said that since its inception the Casa de Iberoamérica has been accompanied by the station and the newspaper in each of its activities.

Founded on August 1, 1936 by Manuel Angulo Farrán, the only radio station that bears the name of a martyr of radio broadcasting in Cuba is the headquarters of the Holguín Provincial Radio Station, made up of eight municipal radio stations and five radio studios; with 24 hours of programming a day, the feeling of the Holguín people takes minute by minute.

distincion casa iberoamerica ahora f yudit almeida

 

For its part, the newspaper ¡Ahora!, which emerged in the heat of the early years of the Revolution on November 19, 1962, is a weekly publication that reflects the events of the Cuban province of Holguín and publishes other general information.

Instituted in 2005, the Casa de Iberoamérica Distinction has been awarded, among others, to the renowned Holguin painter Cosme Proenza Almaguer; to the Historian of the city of Havana, Eusebio Leal; to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, and to the Guarch family.

 

Yudit Almeida Pérez
