Friday, 15 March 2019

Ediciones La Luz will recognise the work of Eduardo Heras León at the Holguinera book fair

eduardo heras leon f archivoEdiciones La Luz will present the book Eduardo Heras León in the immense classroom of life, to pay tribute to this renowned Cuban writer in the Holguinera edition of the International Book Fair (FIL), which will be held from 20 to 24 March.


This title, from the compiler Yunier Riquenes, gathers a compendium of interviews made to the Master of Youth in the last 30 years and very personal anecdotes marked by transcendental moments in the history of Cuba such as the triumph of the Revolution and the attack on Girón Beach, Luis Yuseff, editor-in-chief of Ediciones La Luz, told the Cuban News Agency.
FIL Cuba 2019 is dedicated to Heras León, who is the founder of the Onelio Jorge Cardoso Literary Training Center, and the Holguin authors who graduated from those courses will exchange with him at the Hermanos Saíz Association's (AHS) Young Art Café in the eastern city, Yuseff said.
He also highlighted the presence of the author Alberto Garrandés and his short story book Mar de invierno, which shows texts of stylistic and creative maturity, an adequate use of narrative techniques, thematic variety, as well as the originality of the fables.
Yuseff added that Ediciones La Luz will show the titles of its catalogue Cancionero, among them Como una luna en pie, which includes 60 songs by the holguinero troubadour Fernando Cabreja, who recently deserved the Cultural Success of the Year Award 2018 for his concert Fuera de Foco.

La Luz, founded in May 1997, is the AHS publishing label in Holguín and its purpose is to bring the work of the youngest Cuban writers to the Cuban family with titles of excellent quality.

Eduardo Heras León, narrator, critic, editor and Cuban professor, was born in Havana on August 5, 1940. He holds a degree in Philology and Journalism from the University of Havana, where he was professor of Hispanic American Literature, Journalistic Writing and Technique, and History of America. He is National Literature Award 2014, and author of numerous narrative books.
(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)

 

  Ediciones La Luz will recognise the work of Eduardo Heras León at the Holguinera book fair

