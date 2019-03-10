The Cuban film "Inocencia" will premiere in Holguín this March 10 at 08:30 pm at the Jibá cinema, in the city of Gibara.

The film that recreates the shooting of the eight medical students, on November 27, 1871, by the Spanish government will be presented by its director Alejandro Gil, along with some of the protagonists.

In their passage through the territory they will offer a press conference and will exchange with different institutions.

Idelsa Tamayo Rojas, director of the Provincial Film Centre in Holguín, points out that the tickets will be sold this Wednesday, March 7th, at Cine Jibá, as a prelude to the Gibara International Film Festival.

The presentation of this cinematographic production stands out as one of the most relevant projections within the program, which takes place in the province, in greeting to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic).