Sunday, 10 March 2019

Real Audio

Photogram of the film "Inocencia" that premieres this Sunday March 10 in the city of Gibara, Holguín. Photo: Icaic

Inocencia" to be screened as a prelude to Gibara International Film Festival

fCompartir
Pin It

The Cuban film "Inocencia" will premiere in Holguín this March 10 at 08:30 pm at the Jibá cinema, in the city of Gibara.

The film that recreates the shooting of the eight medical students, on November 27, 1871, by the Spanish government will be presented by its director Alejandro Gil, along with some of the protagonists.

In their passage through the territory they will offer a press conference and will exchange with different institutions.

Idelsa Tamayo Rojas, director of the Provincial Film Centre in Holguín, points out that the tickets will be sold this Wednesday, March 7th, at Cine Jibá, as a prelude to the Gibara International Film Festival.

The presentation of this cinematographic production stands out as one of the most relevant projections within the program, which takes place in the province, in greeting to the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic).

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

yo voto si

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

  • Inocencia" to be screened as a prelude to Gibara International Film Festival

    The Cuban film "Inocencia" will premiere in Holguín this March 10 at 08:30 pm at the Jibá cinema, in the city of Gibara.

  • Diogenes confronts the blockade by innovating

    At 47 years of age, the sugar producer Diógenes Olivera Hernández dedicates his best ideas and efforts to the López-Peña plant where, for three decades, he has been putting his talent and intelligence into the search for solutions to the problems that limit the sugar production process. Incorporated to the movement of the Forum of Science and Technique, he accumulates 73 works, most of them evaluated with relevant category and positions in functions of industry, agriculture and machinery with good results.

  • Gertrudis, the face of the people

    When women resemble their origins, authenticity distinguishes them. From a humble background, Carmen Gertrudis Bejerano Tamayo graduated from the University of Camagüey "Ignacio Agramonte" with a degree in Law in 1997 and since then she has made way for female leadership.

  • Office with a woman's stigma

    In the hands of women is totally in the province of Holguín the direction and management of the educational level of the early childhood. Talented and self-sacrificing women are in charge of the operation of the 62 existing children's circles in this region of eastern Cuba. 1,193 educators and 373 teaching assistants assume the noble task of caring for and educating children from a very early age.

  • Remarkable results of Ozonetherapy in ischemic cerebrovascular disease

    The use of ozone therapy in patients with ischemic cerebrovascular disease has shown remarkable results, according to a research project being developed three years ago at the General Hospital Capitán Roberto Rodríguez Fernández, in the municipality of Morón, Ciego de Ávila.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.