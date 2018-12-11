Journey of Concerts in Holguín

With the presence of renowned artists from Havana, Camagüey, Granma and Santiago de Cuba, the XXXIII edition of the Concert Day will take place in Holguín and will last until December 15.



In the event, which began this Monday night, will perform, among others, the groups Desandan and Metales en concierto, highlighted by their work with saxophones and trombones, as well as the early music group Exulten, one of the few of its kind in Cuba.

During the inaugural evening, the public attending the main hall of the Eddy Suñol theater in the eastern city enjoyed a concert offered by the Holguín Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Orestes Saavedra.

Yarisneidis Llinse, a specialist in artistic development at the Cuban Music Institute, told the Cuban News Agency that it is a privilege for her to be invited to such an important meeting in the maintenance of the country's musical traditions.

Llinse, who is also director of symphony orchestras and concert bands, stressed that the so-called Cuban City of Parks boasts a vast culture and it will be an honor to conduct the Holguin Symphony Orchestra in this context.

The Day of Concerts has become a tradition for the Holguin people and encourages artistic units from other regions of the country to exchange creations and experiences, added Miguel Morales, organizer of the event.

The main venues are the Casa de Iberoamérica, the Eddy Suñol cultural complex and the Raúl Gómez García Vocational School of Art, which will host performances by local and guest ensembles.

Concert music in Holguín has a long history, enriched after the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution and reaffirmed every year with the celebration of the Day of Concerts for more than three decades.

With information from ACN