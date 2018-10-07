New edition of the Gibara International Film Festival

The Gibara International Film Festival, in the province of Holguín, today keeps open the call for the 15th edition of the event presided over by actor and director Jorge Perugorría.

The organisers of the exhibition, to be held in the summer of 2019, have now invited the entire film and audiovisual production to present their proposals in the different competitive and parallel sections.



After this call, audiovisual works may be submitted to the competition in their original language, with subtitles in Spanish whose term runs from 2017 to date.

Some of the categories are Fiction Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, Unpublished Scripts and Cinema in Construction (Fiction and Documentary Films).

In this last section, the Humberto Solás prize will be awarded to the work that most honors the Manifesto of Poor Cinema, defended by the renowned filmmaker and director of important Cuban films such as Lucía (1968), Cecilia (1981) and Un hombre de éxito (1986).

Relevant national and international figures of cinema and culture in general will form part of the jury that will award a Lucía Prize, inspired by the iconic tape of Solás, in each competitive category.

The Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry, the Government of the province of Holguín and the authorities of Gibara published this competition, which closes in March.

(With information from Prensa Latina)