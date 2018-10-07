Eusebio Leal Awarded House Distinction in Holguín

Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler, historian of the City of Havana, received the Casa Distinction, awarded by the Casa de Iberoamérica in Holguín, for his constant accompaniment of the work of this cultural institution, which this year reaches its 25th anniversary. This was also recognized by Dr. Eduardo Ávila, director of the center, when he deposited the high recognition in Eusebio's hands.

On his words of gratitude, Leal praised the role played by the Casa in all these years, especially for making the City of Holguín an important meeting place for the two worlds, as happened during the celebration of the V Centennial of this significant event in Bariay, on October 28, 1992, in which Fidel and the scientist Antonio Núñez Jiménez had a lot to do. "My heart is here," he told them, "but my soul is there, with all the holguineros.

The delivery took place in the Solidarity Room of the Habana Libre Hotel, in the capital, during the press conference where the details of the celebration of the 24th edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival, which will take place from the 24th to the 30th of this month in Holguin lands, were announced, an event dedicated to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the work of Casa de Iberoamérica, the 150th anniversary of the beginning of our independence wars, the 90th anniversary of Che's birth and the 120th anniversary of Federico García Lorca, the 40th birthday of the Cuban Cultural Heritage Fund and the 30th anniversary of its subsidiary in Holguín.

The event will be attended by guests from 15 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Canada, Switzerland and the United States. Exhibitions of plastic arts, audiovisual samples, presentation of artistic brigades of solidarity and other manifestations of the arts are part of the party. Foreigners and Cubans will participate in the XIII Ibero-American Congress of Thought, which will be held from 25 to 27; the Ibero-American Colloquium of Letters; the Fiesta Campesina, based in the municipality of Rafael Freyre; and the Iberoarte International Crafts Fair, which will be held from the 12th, prior to the 24th Festival of Iberoamerican Culture, an event that, according to its organizers, since its foundation has had the perspective of establishing a close relationship with others, especially with the best of Cuban intellectuals.

(Taken from Granma.cu)