More than 15 nations will arrive in Hoguín for Ibero-American Party

More than 15 nations and 200 participants will arrive at the twelfth Ibero-American Culture Festival, scheduled from 24 to 30 October in the city of Holguín, announced its organizers today.



Among the guests are Chile, the United States, Canada and Mexico, who will share with Cuban artists through conferences, exhibitions, creative workshops and concerts on the culture and identity of the region.

According to Eduardo Ávila, Doctor of Science and Director of Casa de Iberoamérica, one of the main attractions of this year's edition is the Ibero-American Thought Congress, which will bring together prestigious intellectuals from the continent.

In a press conference, Ávila signified the importance of the event to reinforce the cultural values of nations and to remember, every year, the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Bay of Bariay (28 October 1492) and the meeting of the two worlds.

During the meeting, a Casa distinction was awarded to the Historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, one of the protagonists of this initiative, inaugurated in 1993 in connection with the fifth centenary of the historic event.

Happy and surprised by the gesture, Leal recalled the events that took place on that date that left "a surrealist scene", when Mother Nature almost interfered with the performance of the act.

He also thanked for the hospitality and called on the organizers of the event to continue working for the city of Holguín, "hospitable and beautiful land" as the Admiral exclaimed 526 years ago.

Thanks to the Casa Iberoamericana, I appreciate the truly extraordinary work they have been doing, as inspired by Fidel Castro and Antonio Nuñez Jiménez to perpetuate that inexorable and unavoidable event, he said.

The Fiesta de la Cultura Iberoamericana will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Casa de Iberoamérica, founded a year earlier as the official venue for the event.

Prior to these celebrations, the Iberoarte International Crafts Fair will begin in the city itself on the 10th, a space where more than 50 foreign exhibitors and 60 Cubans will arrive to exchange on the new trends and perspectives of art in the region.

(With information from Prensa Latina)





