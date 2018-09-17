Liuba María Hevia receives the Holguín Axe

Liuba María Hevia delighted the Holguin public this Saturday, who attended the event in El Callejón de los Milagros, in the Plaza de la Marqueta, in the city of Holguín, where she made those present sing, cry, laugh and dream with guitar in hand.

The concert offered by the singer is part of the national tour to celebrate her 35 years of career and it is a demonstration of her gratitude to her followers throughout her professional career.

On this occasion songs such as "Veinte años no es nada", "Te doy una canción" and "El piojo", by Holguin composer Edelis Loyola, who attended the presentation, were part of the spell "Travesía Mágica".

The awarding of the Holguín Axe, the highest distinction awarded by the Provincial Assembly of People's Power to the singer-songwriter by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Holguín, and Julio César Estupiñan, president of the provincial government, was a special moment.

In a press declaration, Liuba said that in this city she has special affections, because there are many ways to found a family and here she remembered once again that sanction she already needed.

She assured that being in the Cuban city of parks was something obligatory and receiving the Holguín Axe surprised her in a way because she already had the Aldabón de la Periquera.

The Tour renews me and reaffirms me, because we have to be here, because after 35 years of work I still have the same fears and the same nerves, she said.







