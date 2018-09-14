Friday, 14 September 2018

Real Audio

Liuba Maria Hevia, the Cuban singer-songwriter. Photo: Radio Cadena Habana

Liuba Celebrates in Holguin 35 Years of Musical Career

fCompartir
Pin It

Liuba Maria Hevia, the Cuban singer-songwriter will offer two concerts in the city of Holguin today September 14 and tomorrow 15, as part of her national tour to celebrate her 35 years of artistic life.

Her first presentation will take place at the pediatric hospital Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja, where she will perform children's songs that have made her popular among infants.

The Callejón de los Milagros, in the Plaza de la Marqueta, will be the stage for her second performance on Saturday night.liuba 3 f escambray

 During her 35 years of musical career, Liuba María Hevia has traveled through various genres such as trova, tango, peasant music and other traditional Cuban and Latin American rhythms.

In her first concert in Havana, Liuba María Hevia said that this is a way of paying homage to her teachers, family members and friends who encourage her to venture to the music, which has become her way of life.

Her popularity extends to the children's audience, because with her particular label she has defended her own songs and those of other authors such as Teresita Fernández, Ada Elba and Edelis Loyola.

With information of Rosana Rivero Ricardo/ Ahora.cu

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

cmko 82 anniversary 287x175 en

entrada podcast 287x50px

The weather

Latest news

The most read

Copyright © 2018 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.