Liuba Celebrates in Holguin 35 Years of Musical Career

Liuba Maria Hevia, the Cuban singer-songwriter will offer two concerts in the city of Holguin today September 14 and tomorrow 15, as part of her national tour to celebrate her 35 years of artistic life.

Her first presentation will take place at the pediatric hospital Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja, where she will perform children's songs that have made her popular among infants.

The Callejón de los Milagros, in the Plaza de la Marqueta, will be the stage for her second performance on Saturday night.

During her 35 years of musical career, Liuba María Hevia has traveled through various genres such as trova, tango, peasant music and other traditional Cuban and Latin American rhythms.

In her first concert in Havana, Liuba María Hevia said that this is a way of paying homage to her teachers, family members and friends who encourage her to venture to the music, which has become her way of life.

Her popularity extends to the children's audience, because with her particular label she has defended her own songs and those of other authors such as Teresita Fernández, Ada Elba and Edelis Loyola.

