Havana’s Jose Marti International airport, less arrivals, however they reinforced COVID control actions

Despite a drastic reduction of flights from eight countries as part of measures adopted February 6 to control the current Covid 19 flare-up , the Havana’s Jose Marti International airport, however despite such reduction international sanitary controls actions are being reinforced.

Odalis Martinez, manager of Terminal 3, the only one in operations at the airport, told ACN that out of the previous 17 daily flights arriving here, only five or six are now received but COVID protection measures keep well reinforced trying to shorten the time spent by travelers in the facilities.

Milidza ayllon who heads the International Sanitary Control Department at the air terminal said that along with temperature checks a medical team is working in the airport areas, and traveler are taken to isolation centers for five days till they get the results of a second PCR test.

Cuban residents arriving here are transferred to the isolation centers and foreign visitors as well as Cubans residing abroad can purchase a tourist package in local hotel facilities.

Upon their arrival at the airport, all travelers must present a negative PCR test and they must take a fist similar test here.

With information from ACN