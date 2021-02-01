Cuba limits flights due to Covid-19 and establishes measures for travelers

All Passengers arriving in Cuba from February 6 will be quarantined, and International flights will be reduced due to the increase of Covid-19 cases, official sources informed on Saturday.



The director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), Francisco Durán, explained that from that date on, passengers arriving in the country would have to comply with the regulatory isolation in institutions designated for that purpose, and not in the communities.



Meanwhile, the director of Air Transportation and International Relations of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba (IACC), Mercedes Vázquez, said that flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Colombia would be reduced.



In the case of Cubans residing in the country, they will be isolated in centers set up in each province. Their lodging and transportation services will be completely free of charge.



However, Cubans who reside abroad permanently and foreigners will be taken to designated hotel facilities, and they will have to pay for their expenses.



Durán added that tourists, business people, technicians, foreign collaborators, and accredited diplomatic personnel, foreign press, and official delegations would follow the corresponding ministries' protocols.



International students and scholarship recipients will comply with the quarantine in facilities provided by the Public Health Ministry.



Regarding flights, the IACC air transportation director said that, in addition to the reduced itineraries, the resumption of service from Nicaragua, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname continues to be postponed, and frequencies to Haiti are suspended.



He added that the airlines must ensure that travelers carry their baggage with them at all times since it is impossible to transfer the luggage of those who are late or authorize cargo flights for unaccompanied baggage.



Likewise, flights without passengers will only be allowed to enter the country to evacuate foreigners stranded on the island.

With nformation from Cubasi