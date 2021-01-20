Growing interest in Cuba for job offers

More than 56,000 people have come to the municipal labor offices in recent weeks to inquire about the employment options available.

This validates one of the fundamental pillars of the Ordering Task: to promote a greater interest in work and that this, in turn, becomes the main source of income for people.



The figures, shared by Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera, Minister of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), on her official Twitter profile, indicate that, as of the 18th of this month, 28,173 people have accepted the job offers provided, of which, 5,292 correspond to the budgeted sector, 13,147 to the business sector, and 9,734 to the non-state sector.



On the other hand, the cooperative sector has made available 4,868 positions, of which 3,044 in basic units of cooperative production, 1,643 in agricultural production cooperatives and 181 in credit and service cooperatives, he added.



In her recent appearances, the Minister has expressed the country's intention with the salary reform and other transformations so that the economically active population grows, and that jobs are generated according to local development and the needs of the territories.



In response to this interest, the application Job Offers has also been designed, which, as of next January 28, may be used by both applicants and employers in Cuba.



The APK was developed by the IT area of the MTSS, and contains the employment needs declared by the different state entities, cooperatives and self-employed workers of all the provinces of the country, including the special municipality Isle of Youth.



