A memorable day, that of the scientific vocation

Cuban Science Day was instituted in 1990, three decades after Commander in Chief Fidel Castro outlined the basis of the country's policy on human education and professional-scientific development, with revealing results, especially for its contributions against the new coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most recent cases of scientific repercussion to contain the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, is a diagnostics device for the magnetic extraction with nanotechnology of ribonucleic acid (RNA), a molecule similar to DNA.

The Doctor of Science Angelina Díaz García, director of the Center for Advanced Studies, offered details on this subject in a new meeting with representatives of the scientific community, with the presence of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba.



He explained that it is a laboratory reagent that makes possible the extraction of the genetic material and its use is basic in the process of determination of PCR tests, acronym in English of Polymerase Chain Reaction, a diagnostic test to detect the fragment of a pathogen's genetic material.



But it can also be used in any disease of viral and bacterial origin and the chronic non transmissible ones, including cancer, for what it is one more contribution of Cuban science in this oceanic battle of legitimate virtues to save lives.

A summary of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) mentioned the human recombinant Interferon ALFA 2B for the treatment of the disease since its appearance last March.



Also mathematical models designed by the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana, in collaboration with other institutions, to predict its behavior.



More than 20 Cuban medicines are currently part of the protocols for its treatment and prevention.

The National Center of Biopreparations (BIOCEN) was dedicated to the manufacture of the main drugs of the biotechnology industry and the first Means of Transport for Viruses (BTV) obtained in the country, destined to the collection and transfer of the nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal clinical samples of patients.



His colleagues at the Immunoassay Center devoted themselves to the development of new diagnostics, those of various groups to the creation of the first prototype of Cuban lung ventilator for assisted breathing and others to clinical trials with ste m cells to treat pulmonary sequelae in patients who suffered from the disease.



The national scientific community welcomed the decision of the Inter-Academy Panel (IAP) to select a group of high-level Cuban professionals to join its international advisors on the new coronavirus.



The clinical trials of the first vaccination candidate for COVID-19, under the name of SOBERANA 1, conceived by scientists from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, and the second one called Soberana 2, have already started.

Researchers from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) presented other two vaccine candidates named Mambisa and Abdala, for its administration by nasal and intramuscular means.



So much accumulated science that explores the less thought corners part of the establishment in the 70's of the first Unique and Integral National Health System in the history of the country and the American continent, although the way was prepared to continue its improvement and development, according to experts from MINSAP.



But its closest antecedents in time date from the imprint and foresight of the young lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz in his famous speech History will absolve me for the 1953 assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garrisons.



He then quoted the National Hero José Martí (1853-1895) in the sense that the happiest people are those who have their children most educated in the instruction of thought and in the direction of feelings. An educated people will always be strong and free.



As a consequence of this thought, on January 15, 1960, only a few months after the triumph of the Revolution and when the Literacy Campaign had not yet begun, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro foresaw that the Homeland would have brilliant men and women who would accumulate knowledge to use it for the benefit of the people.



That disturbing clarification occurred in a speech he gave on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the Speleological Society of Cuba, in the auditorium of the former Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana, successor of the current one.



Without practically inexistent bases in the pre-revolutionary stage, the network of scientific research institutions began to emerge and expand until it reached 137 specialized centers, 22 of scientific and technological services, and 63 development and innovation units in 2018-2019, where about 90 thousand people worked.



Such a national and international humanist vocation of the maximum leader of the Cuban Revolution led to the institution of Cuban Science Day on January 15, 1990, three decades after he outlined the basis of the country's policy of human training and professional-scientific development, which today exhibits surprising achievements

