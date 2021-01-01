Attacks on Cuba by US-funded media are denounced

According to a report aired on national television on Monday, the media with allegedly independent funding constantly intoxicate the social media with slanderous information about Cuba.

The story, prepared by the Razones de Cuba digital channel, denounced U.S. organizations such as Open Society Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which finance the bombardment against Cuba on the worldwide web.

The media describe themselves as independent or alternative. Still, after inquiring about their financial support's origin, it is enough to find out whom they depend on and whose editorial line they follow, the report said.



The purpose of the funding is to legitimize U.S. hegemonic vision on democracy and freedom on the island.



The report identified some of those media outlets; among them, it mentioned CiberCuba, ADN Cuba, Cubanos por el Mundo, Periodismo de Barrio, and El Estornudo



The story recalled that the White House had allocated more than 500 million dollars over the past 20 years for subversion on the island.