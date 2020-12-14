Investments by the National Electric Union will reduce the cost of generating electricity in Cuba

In order to reduce the consumption of diesel in the generation of electricity in Cuba, due to its high cost, the National Electric Union undertakes investments in the country also aimed at supporting the demand for its services.



Liván Arronte Cruz, Minister of Energy and Mines, explained today that as part of the strategy to guarantee the generation, the use of national fuels - crude oil - and renewable sources of energy is encouraged.

In this sense, unit 1 of the thermoelectric power station Lidio Ramón Pérez de Felton, in the province of Holguín, is being rehabilitated, which will provide 260 megawatts of power.

The work there amounts to about 176 million pesos; while the investment is 99 percent (%) of execution, it must be concluded in January and will pay 1,200 gigawatt hours annually.

During his appearance in a special program of the Cuban television, the head of the sector said that the generating unit 6 of the central Máximo Gómez de Mariel, in Artemisa, is also being rehabilitated with 100 megawatts of power and about 310 million pesos, of which 93 million are for the import of equipment.

This work is 90 % underway and should be incorporated into the National Electro-Energetic System in the month of March, contributing 600 gigawatt hours to each calendar.

Also in unit 5 of the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Station, in Santiago de Cuba, works are being carried out that should facilitate the incorporation before the end of this year to the Electroenergetic System, to generate 600 gigawatt hours in 12 months.

Arronte Cruz pointed out that in the same way, an investment for four units is being prepared for the period 2022-2026, of four thousand 800 gigawatt hours annually.

In addition, the investment process for two thousand 144 megawatts in renewable energy sources is advancing, in order to reach 24 percent of the generation by that way and some seven thousand 400 gigawatt-hours in a calendar.

He explained that some three thousand 700 million pesos need to be invested to transform the generation matrix, since 185 megawatts of photovoltaic solar parks have already been installed in the country.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)