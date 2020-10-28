Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Western Union offices in Cuba to be closed in response to U.S. measures

The inclusion of Fincimex on the U.S. State Department's list of restricted entities last June, and the modifications announced by the Treasury Department to the regulations for the control of Cuban assets on Friday, October 23, will prevent remittances to Cuba through U.S. companies with general licenses, thus directly harming the Cuban people and their families in the U.S.

Doing this in the midst of a pandemic underscores the cynicism, contempt for the Cuban people and opportunism of the US government.
Financiera Cimex S.A. has guaranteed, with professionalism and respect, commercial relations with American companies and those from many other countries, for the management of remittances to Cuba for more than 20 years. There is not a single lost penny in its history, but there is a constant development of its services, despite the pressures and aggressions to the banking channels.
Family remittances to Cuba have been continuously politicized by the anti-Cuban extreme right. Since September 2019, the US government has been applying coercive measures to restrict the flow of remittances.
The recent provisions directly attack family remittances even when Washington spokespersons lie and try to make it look like the limitations are only on a specific entity. Fincimex, as part of the Cuban financial system, is the entity that by sovereign decision of the Cuban government has been charged with guaranteeing the remittances to Cuba from the US, which will be totally interrupted.
Among the US counterparts is Western Union, an entity whose 407 payment points distributed throughout the country will be closed because of these brutal provisions, which also block the negotiations that, at the request of Fincimex, have been taking place for months to launch the service of remittances to bank accounts in MLC.
The US government is responsible for the interruption of the remittance service between the two countries. Most Cuban emigrants in the US support stable ties with their families, and the US government is deliberately acting to damage those ties.
Fincimex reaffirms its commitment to the Cuban people to identify and sustain orderly and secure flows of remittances to the country.
Information taken from the official Fincimex Facebook page

