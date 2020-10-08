Diaz-Canel to inform on current issues by Cuban radio and TV

President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will appear today on radio and television to report on current issues. This was announced by the president on his Twitter account.

The appearance will take place today from 18:00, local time, in the Roundtable space of Cuban television.

The broadcast will refer to the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), chaired by its first secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, which met on October 6 and 7.

The meeting analyzed several bills that will be presented for approval by the National Assembly of People's Power, whose fifth regular session in its Ninth Legislature was called for October 28.

The Cuban Parliament will decide on the Law of the President and Vice President of the Republic, and the Law of revocation of those elected to the Organs of People's Power.

In addition, the Law of organization and operation of the Provincial Government of People's Power; as well as the Law of organization and operation of the Council of the Municipal Administration.

Before the Political Bureau of the PCC, the proposal to update the Plan of measures to confront Covid-19 was also presented, which will be made known to the population.

In addition, the preparations for the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba to be held in 2021 were evaluated. / PL.