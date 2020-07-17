New economic measures benefit the people, says Díaz Canel

The new economic strategy of Cuba to face today the global crisis generated by the Covid-19 and the intensification of the US blockade, will benefit the majority, assured the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel

The government of the archipelago announced a series of decisions the day before, including the sale of a group of commodities in freely convertible currency and the elimination of the 10 percent tax on the dollar, thus seeking to increase the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, the head of state said that although some measures seem to benefit few, in reality they benefit many, due to the impact on the national economy.

Everything we are proposing is being done for the common good: to improve in times of crisis,' he said.

Diaz-Canel also referred to the speculations of recent days regarding some complex measures that, he acknowledged, do not favor all sectors equally; however, they are necessary to overcome the nation's economic problems.

In that sense, he criticized how the enemy with its media system and its mercenaries on duty works to sow despair and discouragement.

We, in the midst of the current challenges, continue to seek the solution for all. There is no state in the world that cares that all its inhabitants eat every day,' he said.

Likewise, the president criticized the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba, even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that in order to economically asphyxiate the Caribbean nation, Washington increased financial persecution, cut down on the sending of remittances, and encouraged the application of sanctions against those who have businesses in the country, among other destabilizing actions.

To address this situation, the new economic measures, which will gradually come into effect, also include making imports and exports more flexible, including to non-state-run companies, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil on the Mesa Redonda television program.

(With information from Prensa Latina)