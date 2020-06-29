The Gaviota hotel chain reopens its facilities to international tourism

Gaviota Hotels will open two of its facilities to international tourism, safely, in Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa María, from July 1st, guaranteeing isolation measures among guests.

In a tweet, the entity announced that those interested can make reservations at the resorts Playa Paraiso-Cayo Coco Beach Resort and Hotel Playa Coco Santa Maria Beach Resort & SPA.

They recently confirmed that the Hotel Porto Santo in Baracoa, Villa Pinares de Mayari in Holguín, Villa Gaviota in Santiago de Cuba and the Topes de Collantes Tourist Complex will be open to national clients.

The rest of the facilities will be opened as the epidemiological conditions of the country and the market demand allow it.

In order to resume tourism activity, Cuba has established a series of hygiene and safety measures and protocols, based on the guidelines issued by the World Tourism Organization and assessed by the ministry of public health.

With information of ACN