Saharan dust cloud advances through the Caribbean towards Cuba

Satellite images confirm the advance of a cloud of dust from the Sahara across the Caribbean, where several countries have activated alerts for people with respiratory problems.



There is a growing possibility that Cuba and parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast will encounter high-altitude dust by mid- to late next week, according to NASA's forecast model.

The Barbados Meteorological Office issued a warning to the population on Sunday for the expected presence of Saharan dust over the island and part of the Eastern Caribbean, until 18:00 local time. In addition, a warning was issued to boats for reduced visibility in navigation.

Trinidad and Tobago also joined the alarm and asked people with asthma and other respiratory diseases to take precautions, as Saharan dust can cause dry cough, sore throat, itching, watery eyes, sneezing and runny nose.

The Venezuelan Caribbean has also been impacted by the dust.



Through Twitter, users reported the presence of the rare phenomenon in the Capital District, Falcón and Nueva Esparta and described it as a grey or brown layer and even confused it with calima.

One piece of good news is that the dust decreases the probability of tropical wave formation in the Caribbean area.

According to the Cuban Institute of Meteorology, it is a normal situation in the second half of June and especially in July and the first half of August, which is why historically there are few tropical cyclones in the Atlantic in that period.



Experts on the island say the clouds are generated by sand and dust storms in the Sahara desert and the Sahel, which can reach heights of three to seven kilometers.

Once they emerge from the African continent, they advance westward under the flow of the trade winds, spreading across the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Caribbean Sea, Cuba, the southeastern United States, Mexico and Central America.

They are loaded with particulate matter that is highly harmful to human health and also contain minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorus, silicon and mercury, along with viruses, bacteria, fungi, pathogenic mites, staphylococci and persistent organic pollutants.

In general, the dust clouds begin to arrive in our country between March and April. The arrival of the biggest waves takes place in June, July and the first fortnight of August.

With information from Cubadebate