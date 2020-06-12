Friday, 12 June 2020

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero

Cuba: Tourism Industry will Retake Foreign Customers in Second Phase after Covid-19

International tourism in Cuba will resume its first activities in the second phase of the return to normalcy with strict health protocols, announced the Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation, Manuel Marrero, on Thursday.

The strategy for this return is structured in two stages and the first one is divided in three phases, Marrero explained to the TV program Mesa Redonda.
In the initial phase, the leisure industry of the archipelago will be made available to the national market, with all the existing facilities for the sale of reservations, he said.
However, measures for workers and visitors are being maintained within the tourist facilities, where a medical team will remain to monitor symptoms associated with the Covid-19.
Regarding the arrival of international tourists, the Prime Minister detailed among the health measures, the application of a PCR test and temperature taking on arrival at the border as well as a quick test in hotels.
The arrival of international tourists will occur gradually and according to demand, only in the North and South keys of the Cuban archipelago with limitations to move to other areas of the territory.
According to Marrero, hotel facilities and services in the sector will open gradually according to physical characteristics to avoid crowding.
From the third phase, all tourist circuits throughout the country will be restored,' he added.
Regarding the reactivation of transport, Marrero informed that the airports will remain closed in the first phase, although humanitarian and other exceptional operations will continue.
The first international flights would be charter flights that would arrive in the keys with the arrival of tourists,' he said.
For its part, urban public transport, between municipalities and the countryside is initially restored with limitations.
Transportation between provinces is activated in the first phase only for social and labor interests, because until the second phase regular routes are not reactivated both by bus and by flights and catamarans to the Isle of Youth, he said.
For this, safety measures such as the use of masks and a certain distance are maintained at first to make the measures more flexible in the second and third phases.
(With information from Prensa Latina)

