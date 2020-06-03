Two flights will depart from the U.S. for Cubans stranded by COVID-19

The Cuban Embassy in the United States informs about the departure of two charter flights from Miami to Havana, provided by Delta Airlines, on Thursday, June 4, for those Cuban citizens stranded in U.S. territory in the middle of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus pandemic. This return is the result of coordination between the authorities of both countries.

Flight information:

First:

Number: DL 8873

Departure from Miami: 10:30 hrs. (local time)

Estimated arrival in Havana: 11:40 hrs. (local time)

Second:

Number: DL 8874

Departure from Miami: 16:00 hrs. (local time)

Estimated arrival in Havana: 17:10 hrs. (local time)

If you were notified by our Consulate of confirmation for one of these flights, we recommend that you contact Delta Airlines, at 1-800-506-0736, for your airline ticket reservation.

The Cuban Embassy and Consulate will continue to register Cubans who are still stranded for various reasons in the United States, and provide timely information.

In order to minimize the risk of contagion of the new coronavirus, the airline will ensure compliance with health measures, and therefore we urge you to maintain social distancing and the use of masks, among others.

At this time, and until circumstances change, only passengers with 10 kg of hand luggage and a 22 kg bag are allowed to arrive, which are checked in at the time of the air ticket check-in.

We reiterate that, upon arrival in Cuba, all passengers will be isolated for 14 days, in authorized centers, in accordance with the provisions established by the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health for travelers.

In view of the complex international epidemiological situation, Cuba is sparing no effort or resources in protecting its citizens.

With information from Misiones-CubaMinrex

