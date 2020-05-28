Non-residents may also create foreign currency accounts in Cuba

Cuba has a new regulation that allows non-resident individuals in the country to create accounts in MLC (freely convertible currency) associated with a magnetic card for retail sales in foreign currency and the import of products through entities authorized by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.

Resolution 73/2020 of the Central Bank of Cuba, recently published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, does not limit the option to persons permanently resident in the national territory for the purpose of providing them with facilities to open foreign currency accounts.

The regulations, which are the result of the practical experience accumulated to date, also include Resolution 117 of 26 March 2020 of the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, which specifies the regulations governing trade relations in import operations, for the nomenclature of products that are authorized to be marketed in freely convertible currency by approved importing entities with the natural persons included in their client portfolios.

This new provision ratifies that:

- In order to carry out their collections and payments, the importing entities authorized by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment request a specific license from the Central Bank of Cuba to open a bank account in U.S. dollars at Banco Financiero Internacional S.A., taking into account the regulations and procedures in force on this matter.

- Natural persons, in order to make payments authorized by this Resolution, open bank accounts in U.S. dollars at Banco Metropolitano S.A., Banco Popular de Ahorro and Banco de Crédito y Comercio, taking into account the legal provisions in force on this matter.

- The bank accounts of the individuals subject to this Resolution are operated by means of magnetic cards, which can be used to carry out transactions in U.S. dollars, Cuban pesos and convertible pesos at ATMs, point of sale terminals and other payment channels.

- The US dollar bank accounts of individuals receive funds through bank transfers from abroad in any freely convertible currency; bank transfers from other freely convertible currency accounts operating in Cuban banks; transfers from FINCIMEX S.A. for remittances, and through cash deposits of US dollars, euros, pounds sterling, Canadian dollars, Swiss francs, Mexican pesos, Danish kroner, Norwegian kroner, Swedish kroner and Japanese yen.

- In the case of cash deposits of US dollars, the 10 percent levy applies.

- Individuals, from their US dollar bank accounts, pay for retail sales operations in foreign currency, and the import of goods to the US dollar accounts of importing entities authorized by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment. From these bank accounts they can also perform all the operations established for RED Card holders with bank accounts in Cuban pesos and convertible pesos.

In October 2019, the Cuban government announced the implementation of several measures aimed at the commercialization of goods in MLC in a network of establishments created for this purpose, as well as the import of electronic and household appliance products, hardware, and parts and pieces of the automotive line, as well as new motor vehicles.

The set of measures announced are aimed at strengthening the national industry and replenishing the market by capturing the currency that goes abroad.

non-residents, magnetic cards, MLC account, convertible currency account, Cuba, Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Financiero Internacional S.A, Banco de Crédito y Comercio, Banco Metropolitano S.A

With information form ACN