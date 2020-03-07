BPA announces new ways to save on magnetic cards

Fixed-term deposits on magnetic cards and the charging of interest in advance are two ways of saving that will be available to customers, according to a note from the Communications Department of Banco Popular de Ahorro explaining that they will soon provide more information on the characteristics of these services.

This is a new banking product called fixed-term deposits on magnetic cards, which the customer can access without having to go to a bank branch, using only the Remote Banking and later the Transfermobile.

The customer must have a magnetic card in CUP of salary, pension or savings. The money kept on it can be taken through these electronic channels to the mode of Time Deposit, which means you earn more interest.

Also and within the terms of this savings modality, there is a new one that includes the collection of interest in advance of the fixed term deposits, and it is the so called fixed term account with monthly interest advance payment. The interest on these will also be deposited on a magnetic card in CUP if the customer has one, and if not the bank can enable a new one.

