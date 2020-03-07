Saturday, 07 March 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

BPA announces new ways to save on magnetic cards

fCompartir
Pin It

Fixed-term deposits on magnetic cards and the charging of interest in advance are two ways of saving that will be available to customers, according to a note from the Communications Department of Banco Popular de Ahorro explaining that they will soon provide more information on the characteristics of these services.

bpa transfermovil f trabajadores archivoThis is a new banking product called fixed-term deposits on magnetic cards, which the customer can access without having to go to a bank branch, using only the Remote Banking and later the Transfermobile.

The customer must have a magnetic card in CUP of salary, pension or savings. The money kept on it can be taken through these electronic channels to the mode of Time Deposit, which means you earn more interest.

Also and within the terms of this savings modality, there is a new one that includes the collection of interest in advance of the fixed term deposits, and it is the so called fixed term account with monthly interest advance payment. The interest on these will also be deposited on a magnetic card in CUP if the customer has one, and if not the bank can enable a new one.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Extending import substitution technologies in the nickel industry

    The Empresa Mecanica del Níquel (EMNi), located in the mining-metallurgical municipality of Moa, in the province of Holguin, develops technological solutions aimed at substituting imports and increasing the availability of inputs.

  • BPA announces new ways to save on magnetic cards

    Fixed-term deposits on magnetic cards and the charging of interest in advance are two ways of saving that will be available to customers, according to a note from the Communications Department of Banco Popular de Ahorro explaining that they will soon provide more information on the characteristics of these services.

  • There are no cases of coronavirus in Cuba, but it is alert

    Cuba has not had any cases of Covid-19, a disease that has now reached 73 nations with more than 90,850 people infected worldwide, of whom more than 3,100 have died.

  • Holguín: Promoting construction works in the tourism sector

    In connection with the Day of the Hotel and Tourism Worker, which is annually commemorated in Cuba in honor of the birth of the martyr of this sector, Elpidio Sosa, so far this year in the province of Holguin, investment projects to benefit the comfort of hotel facilities in its tourist areas are being expanded.

  • New sugarcane combine harvester for present harvest

    The assembly of a new cane harvester, CC model -5000-M to incorporate it in the next few days to the current sugar harvest is the main aim of the Specialists from the Center for the Development of Agricultural Machinery (CEDEMA) together with the technical team of the sugar cane harvester factory “60 Aniversario de la Revolución de Octubre,” (known as KTP) of the city of Holguin.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.