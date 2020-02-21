ETECSA alerts on telecommunications fraud

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) reiterates to users that they must protect their services from those actions, which in different modalities of fraud, can manifest themselves in telecommunications

.According to the Directorate of Institutional Communication of that agency, cited by Cubadebate, "in the case of calls of unknown origin, which are identified mainly by 00, they appear to be from outside, they are not answered or returned to avoid affecting the balance of the service".

Likewise, the passwords or codes are personal information and are not shared, since the company will never request these data by telephone, sms or e-mail, so any action of this type will be a deceptive maneuver supplanting the identity of ETECSA.

In that sense, before any request of transactions, transfers or excessively attractive announcements, coming from unknown sources, or that they find doubtful or not reliable, it should not proceed and thus to avoid undesired damages to their economic interests.

With regard to the computerisation of the company, ETECSA systematically disseminates this useful advice in order to guarantee a more secure enjoyment of its services.

With information from ACN