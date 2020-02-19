Aggressors of two young university students arrested in Havana

In less than 48 hours, the Ministry of the Interior, with the help of the population that, as usual, repudiates these actions, which are not usual in Cuba, identified and captured the perpetrators.
In the early morning of February 14, in the capital's municipality of Plaza de la Revolución, five people intercepted two young university students who were returning to their homes after a recreational activity, in order to take their belongings. One of them, after resisting, was attacked with a knife and died.
In less than 48 hours, the Ministry of the Interior, with the help of the population which, as usual, repudiates these actions, which are not usual in Cuba, identified and arrested the perpetrators of the act, all young people who had been disassociated from their studies and work, and who are currently being held in custody and are being prosecuted in accordance with the established legal guarantees. Precisely so as not to interfere with the investigation of the case, we waited until now to provide this information.
In view of the incident, family and friends of the deceased young man have received heartfelt expressions of condolence and support from our people.
Once again it is clear that, in the face of situations of this kind, the Revolution and its authorities will not allow impunity and will resolutely confront criminal demonstrations that attempt to affect the citizenry's tranquility and internal order.
