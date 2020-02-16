Sunday, 16 February 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

President Miguel Diaz-Canel received Santiago Muñoz, the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and President of the Association of Spanish Language Academies who is visiting Cuba. Photo: PL

Director of the Royal Spanish Academy arrives to Cuba

fCompartir
Pin It

President Miguel Diaz-Canel received Santiago Muñoz, the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and President of the Association of Spanish Language Academies who is visiting Cuba

.The Historian of the City of Havana, Eusebio Leal, and the President of the Casa de las Americas also participated in the meeting.

The visitor's schedule includes a meeting with Cuban jurists in the University of Havana, where he will be received by the rector, Miriam Nicado.

The RAE Director will also attend the presentation of the Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Legal Spanish, to take place in the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana.

Muñoz stated his admiration for the work of the Language Academy of Cuba and the commitment despite the lack of resources. Cuba is the first stop in his work trip, which includes Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

With information of PL

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Director of the Royal Spanish Academy arrives to Cuba

    President Miguel Diaz-Canel received Santiago Muñoz, the Director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and President of the Association of Spanish Language Academies who is visiting Cuba

  • Puertas de papel 2019 Award for Ediciones La Luz at Book Fair

    Ediciones La Luz, the publishing house of the Hermanos Saíz Association in the province of Holguín, received this Thursday the Puertas de papel 2019 ("Paper Doors 2019") award for the selection of stories Mar de invierno y otros delirios ("Winter Sea and Other Deliriums") by the writer Alberto Garrandés, in the context of the International Book Fair in Havana, which is being held until February 16.

  • Putin will visit Cuba

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit the country, stated Andrei Guskov, Russian Ambassador to Havana.

  • Enma and Néstor: voices of love

    Thirty-six years ago, love appeared at the doors of CMKO Radio Angulo in the city of Holguín and when it heard the voices of Néstor Salazar Silva and Enma García Rodríguez it stretched its bonds and made their souls fall in love. Since then, a passionate and inspiring feeling was born, which accompanies them as a couple blessed by the happiness of a marriage that was an accomplice of the friendship that preceded it.

  • Strengthened radio system in Holguin in 2019

    Professionals of the radio system in the province of Holguin reflected today on the quality, effectiveness and social impact of the programming transmitted during 2019 with excellent coverage of transcendental local and national events in permanent feedback with the audience and the articulated use of different formats for the management of content in defense of the identity values of the Cuban Revolution.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.