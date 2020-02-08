Saturday, 08 February 2020

Governors and Vice-Governors take office today

In simultaneous acts throughout the country, the governors and deputy governors of the provinces, elected on January 18, take office today before the representative of the Council of State appointed, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Law and the transitional provisions of the Constitution of the Republic.

0802 gobernadores2 f acnIn the ceremonies scheduled for 10 am, the Provincial Councils will also be constituted, reported Granma, and will include the presidents and vice-presidents of the municipal assemblies, as well as the mayors.

Among other functions, this new collegiate and deliberative body will be responsible for approving and controlling the economic plan and the budget of this body, and evaluating the results of the management of the municipal administrations.

In this way, the provincial governments of the People's Power begin their functions, a structure that, formed by the Governor and the Provincial Council, works in close connection with the people, "represents the State and has as its fundamental mission the economic and social development of its territory, in accordance with the general objectives of the country," as established in the Magna Carta.

Representatives of the Party, the Government, the Young Communist League and mass organizations, as well as deputies, delegates and presidents of people's councils are present, along with other guests, in this activity, which is concretizing the emergence of a new structure and thus the termination of the functions of the provincial assemblies.

In compliance with the constitutional mandate, the mayors were previously appointed to attend to the municipal administration, a step that made concrete the reform in the public administration, which also included the election of the highest offices of the State and the Government in the country.

In this period, after the election of the governors and deputy governors, a process of handover by the authorities of the provincial assemblies of People's Power has been taking place, which offers continuity and solidity to this dynamic.

 



