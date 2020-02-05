Cubans' presence on the Internet is 63%, higher than the world average

As a result of the process of computerization of our society, Cuba already exhibits an Internet penetration in its population above the world average.

This is shown by the Digital Report 2020 on digital and social network trends worldwide, which has been produced for nine years by the creative agency specializing in social media We Are Social in conjunction with Hootsuite, the most widely used platform internationally for the management of social networks.

According to the recently unveiled report -which includes the numbers for 2019-, 7.1 million Cubans are already connected to the Internet, representing 63% of the country's population. While in the world they are connected, today, 59% of the inhabitants of the planet are. For the first time, Cuba shows a higher penetration rate than the world, says Cubadebate.

The jump has been great. Just a few years ago our country was at the bottom of the world's connectivity statistics.

In the year 2000, when computers began to be installed in our schools, Cuba had only a 0.5% penetration rate. At the beginning of the current decade, in 2011, this rate reached only 16%, as reflected at that time by the website Live Stats. In eight years the figure has almost quadrupled and the country is now above the world average.

From January 2019 to January 2020, Cuba added 630,000 new Internet users, for an approximate growth of 8%.

The expansion of mobile data services (despite insufficient infrastructure and high prices) has a notable impact on this democratization of Internet access in the country.

At the end of 2019, ETECSA announced that there were already 3.7 million mobile lines with data access, in just one year of opening the service. This number will probably not be fully included in the Digital 2020 report.

Cuba continues to make progress in access to the digital world, as an expression of the State's political will and the Cuban people's desire for communication and knowledge. There is still much to be done in terms of access, content and uses, but we are making progress as we go along.

With information from CubaSí.cu