Diaz-Canel aims at sensitivity to solve problems in Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel pointed to sensitivity in the work agenda to solve the country's problems and the concerns of the population.

With the sensitivity always on the work agenda, the president posted on his Twitter account and attached a link to an article published on the Presidency website about the government visit to central Ciego de Avila province.

The publication gathers the words by Diaz-Canel when he urged authorities on Thursday to always think of people with greater needs, beyond the numbers of plans.

In the summary of the Council of Ministers tour through that territory, the head of State advocated for improving work in areas that are still unsatisfactory to citizens such as rail transportation, production and distribution of medicines and garbage collection.

The president also referred to the places the Council of Ministers visited, such as the Turiguano meat processing plant, and highlighted the quality in the productions of the local construction materials factory.

Diaz-Canel recognized the results achieved by institutions such as Ciegplast, a company that produces high-density polyethylene pipes and fittings, and the Bioplants Center.

