Wednesday, 08 January 2020

The One-Stop Shop for Foreign Investment started the start-up phase with the purpose of expediting the necessary procedures for foreign entrepreneurs who develop cooperation projects with Cuba. Photo: ACN

Single Window for Foreign Investment Started in Cuba

Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex) said that this tool will be fully operational in January, helping to expedite the approval process for projects with foreign capital.

On the social network Twitter, Mincex said the start-up phase includes software testing and investor services.

During the Havana International Fair in November last year, authorities reported that the One-Stop Shop will initially make the procedures transparent and 95 percent simpler.

Then there will be other phases in which the exporter or importer requests their certificates and these are granted online, which requires a very strong and well achieved interaction with the competent authorities.

Another moment would be when entrepreneurs can manage their goods online, and know, for example, where they are located.

 

