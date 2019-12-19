Cuba will intensify investments by 2020

Cuba aims to increase investment by 19 percent by 2020, according to the plan presented by Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil.

This was announced by the Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People's Power, with the participation of President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the head of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo.

The increase in investment is a sign that we are not giving up on developing and growing despite the difficulties, particularly the damage caused by the blockade imposed by the United States, he said.

He noted that the tourism sector will continue to grow with the construction of another four thousand hotel capacities. In the last two decades, the so-called industry without chimneys has become the economic locomotive of the island.

In 2019 the country failed to reach the goal of five million visitors because of punitive measures adopted by the U.S. government, which included the prohibition of cruise ship travel and the limitation of flights to the largest of the Antilles.Gil said they will increase cement production capacity with two new plants in the center and east of the island. There will also be investments in the production of renewable energies, and it is predicted that around 5,000 new jobs with high added value will be created, linked to investments in infrastructure projects, he added.

The Special Zone of Mariel Development, east of the capital, will also benefit, where 50 investment businesses have already been approved with a committed amount of $2.6 billion.

The Economy Minister said that 40,800 houses are expected to be built next year and also mentioned 283 territorial development projects, with emphasis on solving local problems, but also with a national chain dimension, particularly to promote exports.

Gil emphasized that the country needs investment, but greater efficiency is needed in its planning and use. He criticized errors in the feasibility studies in this regard.

In 2020 the country's exports will grow 3.7 percent, a positive figure but still insufficient to raise the growth levels we require, he said.

The permanent working committees of the unicameral parliament are meeting today at the Convention Center in Havana, ahead of their fourth session on Dec. 20-21, when new laws will be adopted, the economic plan, the 2021 budget and the formation of the Council of Ministers, including Cuba's prime minister.

With information from PL