Cuba: Act on citizens' rights and duties on animal welfare being draft

An animal welfare act is in consultation for possible approval in Cuba, which contemplates citizens' rights and duties toward animals, as well as punitive measures for those who do not care for and protect them.

Maria Gloria Vidal Rivalta, president of Cuba's National Animal Welfare Committee, explained today at a press conference that the project is currently under review by the legal department of the Ministry of Agriculture and it constitutes a prioritized issue for that body.

The proposal, which includes domestic, aquatic, work animals, for education, sports activities and those used in biomedical research, establishes the way people behave towards animals, based on technical and scientific criteria.

It stipulates sanctions for those who do not comply with the regulations, and although no specific details were given, the specialist stated that the penalty includes high-fee fines and, in specific cases, imprisonment.

The legal draft explicitly bans fights or clashes between all existing species, and also regulates the trade of living animals, requiring people to perform, a license to do so.

The purpose of this law is to establish a control and identification register for pets (by means of earrings, tattoos or microchips) to reduce the loss or abandonment of animals that then become wanderers on the streets with a negative impact on health.

The specialist said that for the pick-up of these animals is currently working with the Ministry of Public Health in reviewing the entire process of picking and control to restore the shelters so that they provide a better service and contribute to the animals' welfare, which is why there should be one per province, at least at first, Vidal Rivalta said.

A working group of specialists from different disciplines met to produce this regulatory document. It is based on the standards and principles of the World Organization for Animal Health, adapted to the reality of the country. / CNA.