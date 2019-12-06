Friday, 06 December 2019

Cuba, coasts, Holguin, environment, climate change

Cuba - Caribbean - UNESCO alliances needs systematization

The need of going on working for the expansion, systematicity and development of capacity building exercises and strategic alliances was highlighted by Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), at the closing session of UNESCO's 2nd International School of Sciences, which gathered young people from 19 Caribbean countries at the Cuban Hotel Nacional from this Tuesday.

The minister pointed out that these have been intense but fruitful days during which, under the umbrella of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ("UNESCO"), the Caribbean Youth Network on Climate Change was created.

The meeting demonstrated a high understanding by young people for resilience to climate change in the Caribbean, and called for strengthening the links between research and social commitment in relation to the needs of each country, Perez Montoya added.

The climate change challenges can only be successfully addressed if we join all the knowledge, the institutions, if we remove age borders, distance and language, as you have done these three days, the expert affirmed.

Education, consciousness raising, are key to achieve this aim, and you, young people, are essential to lead this fight from the Caribbean that unites all of us, she concluded.

The 2nd International Scientific School coincided in time and space with the 3rd School in Cuba of UNESCO's Management of Social Transformations Programme, and both put Caribbean youth, from different working tables and participation methods, to discuss what they can do to face climate change.

One of the main fruits of the initiative was that the participants completed the design and launched the Caribbean Youth Network on Climate Change, while encouraging exchanges between government representatives, academics and young civil society activists from the Caribbean. / CNA.

