Thursday, 05 December 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Holguin, electric scooter, El Nickel

Sale of electric scooters starts at El Nickel shop in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

The commercialization of electric scooters is already true at “El Nickel” shop in the Cuban city of Holguin. The sale of the long waited means of transportation, that is done thru credit cards in hard currency, meets clients’ demands, said to Radio Angulo web site Oyaima Cordoba Fonseca, the place’s commercial manager.

The model Caribe 1 electric scooter, of the Raling brand, has a power of 1000 W, and works with lithium batery of 60 Volts and 20 amperes.

The electric scooters, sold at 1 210 US dollars, come in black, black and blue and grey.

Cordoba informed that in the coming days other models will come, with similar prices and colors.

The electric scooters are very popular in Cuba, as wells as in Holguin, a city located in a flat land. But also, because of helping save power, and not too complicated fixing and mantainace.

Odalys Martínez Oliva
Author: Odalys Martínez OlivaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Sale of electric scooters starts at El Nickel shop in Holguin

    The commercialization of electric scooters is already true at “El Nickel” shop in the Cuban city of Holguin. The sale of the long waited means of transportation, that is done thru credit cards in hard currency, meets clients’ demands, said to Radio Angulo web site Oyaima Cordoba Fonseca, the place’s commercial manager.

  • Shooter Leuris Pupo, the year’s athlete in Holguin again

    Shooter Leuris Pupo Requejo has repeated as the year’s athlete in the Cuban province of Holguin. Last 2018, the rapid pistol Olympic winner in London, got the award in the category of individual discipline too. Cuban Sotomayor happy after gaining the Sports Legend Award

  • Holguin: Cuban cochlear implant program benefits over 500 patients

    The Cuban cochlear implant program has benefited more than 500 patients since its creation on December 4, 1997, at the initiative of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

  • Care programs for people with disabilities prioritized in Holguin

    Thru eight programs, the Ministry of Public Health prioritizes the attention to people with disabilities, which in the country totales more than 449 300 beings, out of which 19 533 one belong to province of Holguin, according to the latest statistics of the entity.

  • Cuba's FM Bruno Rodriguez to meet with UNESCO Director General

    Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), will hold today a meeting with Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of her visit to the Caribbean nation.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.