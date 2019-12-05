Sale of electric scooters starts at El Nickel shop in Holguin

The commercialization of electric scooters is already true at “El Nickel” shop in the Cuban city of Holguin. The sale of the long waited means of transportation, that is done thru credit cards in hard currency, meets clients’ demands, said to Radio Angulo web site Oyaima Cordoba Fonseca, the place’s commercial manager.

The model Caribe 1 electric scooter, of the Raling brand, has a power of 1000 W, and works with lithium batery of 60 Volts and 20 amperes.

The electric scooters, sold at 1 210 US dollars, come in black, black and blue and grey.

Cordoba informed that in the coming days other models will come, with similar prices and colors.

The electric scooters are very popular in Cuba, as wells as in Holguin, a city located in a flat land. But also, because of helping save power, and not too complicated fixing and mantainace.