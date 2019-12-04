Wednesday, 04 December 2019

Cuba, hotel Internacional, Varadero

Symposium on beach management starts in Varadero, Cuba

The 6th Symposium of Integrated and Environmental Management of Beaches and Coastal Ecosystems “VARAPLAYAS 2019”, started today at Varadero spa city and will run until next Friday, with the participation of experts from Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and other nations.

Katia Gonzalez, director of the Matanzas Environmental Services Center (CSAM), told ACN that the event is an opportunity to share the results in the conservation of Varadero, recognized as the second best beach in the world by TripAdvisor website.

Methodologies for scientific research and integrated diagnosis in coastal areas, territorial planning, tourism development, and strategies for sustainable development in the sun and beach tourist destinations, are some of the topics to be discussed during the forum.

The meeting will include a Commercial Business Fair to promote products and services of international organizations, companies, non-governmental organizations, tourism agencies, protected areas and other actors linked to the coastal scenario, in addition to the 1st Varadero Nature Photography Contest.

Ecosystem restoration, coastal engineering, environmental education, community participation, strategies and technologies to prevent and control pollution, management of protected areas, environmental legislation, and adaptation to climate change, are also included among the program topics. / CNA.

