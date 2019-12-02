Monday, 02 December 2019

Cuban Meteorology Congress starts in Old Havana

The 10th Cuban Meteorology Congress that opens today at Havana's Convent of San Francisco de Asis is attended by more than 200 delegates and guests from Brazil, Chile, USA and Mexico, together with their peers in the country.

The opening ceremony will be characterized by the delivery of the National Meteorology Awards and the one of the Photo Contest, to which the applicants sent a considerable amount of materials, the organizing committee told ACN.

The working sessions will begin tomorrow at the Habana Libre Tryp Hotel, with an extensive scientific program that includes the 3rd Workshop Seminar on air pollution, the 2nd Seminar on climatology and the 1st Meeting on Agroecology and resilience to climate change, in addition to the 2nd Symposium on climate change and health, and the sponsors will feature a session devoted to historical issues of the specialty in Cuba.

The topics to be discussed are mainly related to tropical cyclones, renewable energies, atmospheric physics, marine and agricultural meteorology, weather forecasting, aeronautical meteorology, numerical and statistical models and risks, vulnerabilities, impacts and mitigation of meteorological disasters.

The leading promoter of the event is the Meteorological Society of Cuba, which has more than 300 affiliates in Havana, in other provinces and abroad. / CNA.

 

